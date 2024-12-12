Thursday, December 12, 2024
     
SSC JHT 2024 Paper 1 answer keys out, raise objections if any - know process

SSC JHT 2024 Paper 1 answer keys have been released. Candidates who appeared in the SSC JHT paper 1 2024 can download the provisional answer keys and response sheet from the official website.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Dec 12, 2024 19:26 IST, Updated : Dec 12, 2024 19:31 IST
SSC JHT 2024 Paper 1 answer keys
Image Source : PIXABAY SSC JHT 2024 Paper 1 answer keys out

SSC JHT 2024 Paper 1 answer keys: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer keys for the SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) exam 2024, today, December 12. All those who appeared in the SSC JHT 2024 exam can download answer keys from the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in.

Paper-I of the Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2024 was conducted by the Commission on December, 9 at different centres across the country. Candidates can now download Response Sheets along with the tentative Answer Keys from the official website.

In order to download SSC JHT 2024 answer keys, candidates are required to login using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login.

Raise objections if any 

Along with the release of provisional answer keys, the commission has uploaded the response sheet. Candidates who have any doubt against the SSC JHT provisional answer keys can raise objections along with valid proofs. The facility to submit representations will remain available from December 12 to 14. When submitting the representations, the candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 100/- per question per answer challenged. Representations received after 6 pm on December 14 will not be entertained under any circumstances, according to the official notice. 

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 312 vacancies for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator or Hindi Translator posts. The commission conducted the SSC JHT 2024 exam on December 9, 2024.

The selection of the candidates will be done based on the candidate's performance in the prelims, mains, and documentation. Those who will clear the first round will be called for further recruitment process.

SSC JHT 2024 Paper 1 answer keys: Step by step guide

  1. Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in
  2. Click on the 'candidates login' flashing on homepage
  3. Login using the registration number and password
  4. After logging in, click on ''Latest News'' or ''Answer Key''
  5. Click on the link that reads, ''Combined Hindi Translators Examination (Paper-I) - 2024''
  6. A link will appear on the screen, then a PDF will open
  7. Check SSC JHT Paper 1 answer keys and save it for future reference
  8. In case of any objection, click on the 'object' button
  9. Pay the prescribed fee, and raise objection
  10. Upload valid proofs or documents and submit
