SSC JHT 2024 Paper 1 answer keys out, raise objections if any - know process

SSC JHT 2024 Paper 1 answer keys: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer keys for the SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) exam 2024, today, December 12. All those who appeared in the SSC JHT 2024 exam can download answer keys from the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in.

Paper-I of the Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2024 was conducted by the Commission on December, 9 at different centres across the country. Candidates can now download Response Sheets along with the tentative Answer Keys from the official website.

In order to download SSC JHT 2024 answer keys, candidates are required to login using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login.

Raise objections if any

Along with the release of provisional answer keys, the commission has uploaded the response sheet. Candidates who have any doubt against the SSC JHT provisional answer keys can raise objections along with valid proofs. The facility to submit representations will remain available from December 12 to 14. When submitting the representations, the candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 100/- per question per answer challenged. Representations received after 6 pm on December 14 will not be entertained under any circumstances, according to the official notice.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 312 vacancies for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator or Hindi Translator posts. The commission conducted the SSC JHT 2024 exam on December 9, 2024.

The selection of the candidates will be done based on the candidate's performance in the prelims, mains, and documentation. Those who will clear the first round will be called for further recruitment process.

SSC JHT 2024 Paper 1 answer keys: Step by step guide