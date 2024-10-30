SSC JE admit card 2024 for paper 2 released on ssc.gov.in, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : SSC/INDIA TV SSC JE admit card 2024 for paper 2 released

SSC JE admit card 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the paper 2 of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, & Electrical) exam 2024. All those who were waiting for the call letters can download their admit cards by visiting the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in.

The link to the SSC admit cards for paper 2 of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, & Electrical) are available on the official website. The candidates are required to follow the simple steps given below to download their call letters.

How to download SSC JE 2024 admit card?

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in

Click on 'admit card' tab

A link to the 'SSC JE 2024 admit card' will appear on the screen

Click on login

Enter your required credentials and submit

SSC JE admit card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download SSC JE admit card 2024 and save it for future reference

SSC JE 2024 Exam Pattern

SSC JE 2024 exam comprises a total of 100 multiple-choice questions for a total of 300 marks. The exam will be in a descriptive format, and will be conducted in online CBT mode. The candidates have to attempt questions from any one section - General Engineering (Civil & Structural), General Engineering (Electrical), and General Engineering (Mechanical).

Marking Scheme

Candidates will get 3 marks for each correct answers and 1 mark for every incorrect answer will be deducted. For unattempted questions, no marks will be deducted.