SSC JE admit card 2024 to be released anytime today- when and where to download

SSC JE admit card 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the admit cards for the paper 2 of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, & Electrical)

Examination, 2024 soon. Candidates who took to the exam can download their admit cards by visiting the official website of SSC.

According to the information provided by the SSC, the admit cards for the Junior Engineer Recruitment 2024 exam for paper 2 will be released on October 30. It is anticipated that the admit cards will be released by late evening. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the call letters are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

The official notice reads, 'The ‘Admission Certificate’ for the said examination will tentatively be available for download on 30.10.2024. The same can be accessed through the designated login module on the website of the commission in a similar manner. Detailed instructions in this regard are available in the Notice published on 29.10.2024 on the website of the Commission.'

The commission has already released the exam city details, which can be checked by logging in through the designated login module on the website of the Commission, ssc.gov.in.

SSC JE admit card 2024: How to download?

Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'SSC JE admit card 2024' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your required credentials

SSC JE admit card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save SSC JE admit card 2024 for future reference

SSC JE admit card 2024 download link - to be activated soon

SSC JE admit card 2024: Details on call letters

Candidates can check the following details on their call letters. In case of discrepancies, they can immediately contact the exam authority for rectification.