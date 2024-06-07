SSC GD Results 2024 likely to be released soon, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC GD Results 2024 soon

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all geared up to release the SSC GD Constable Result 2024 soon. The candidates who appeared for the SSC GD examination will be able to check their results at the official website ssc.gov.in. This year, the exam was held from February 20 to March 6, and the re-exam in some centers was conducted on March 30. As per media reports, SSC GD result 2024 is expected to be released this week or early next week. However, the official date and time are yet to be announced by the commission. Once announced, the candidates will be able to download SSC GD Results 2024 from the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Following the result, the commission will also release the post-wise cut-off marks. The cut off marks will be released seperately for all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including Assam Rifles, Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Security Guard (NSG), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

SSC GD merit list will have the roll number and names of the selected candidates for the post of GD constable PET/PST round. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

This year, a total of 26, 146 will be filled through this recruitment drive in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles. Out of which, 6,174 vacancies are for the BSF, 11,025 vacancies for the CISF, 3,337 for the CRPF, 635 are for the SSB, 3,189 for the ITBP, 1,490 for the AR, and 296 are for the SSF. The selection of the candidates will be done on the candidate's performance in the written test, physical standard test (PST) and physical efficiency test (PET).

SSC GD Recruitment 2024: Steps to check the result

Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to access and download the results:-

Visit the official website - ssc.gov.in.

Click on the link 'SSC GD Constable result'.

A PDF file will be displayed on the screen.

Then, go through the PDF and search carefully for your roll number.

Save and download the PDF for future reference.

Details mentioned in the SSC GD Results:

Name of the candidate

Roll number

Qualifying status

Cut-off marks

Merit list

Details for SSC GD physical test 2024

SSC GD Recruitment 2024: What after the results?

After the results are out, the candidates who qualified will have to undergo the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST). It is conducted to assess a candidate’s physical fitness for the role of a constable.

The SSC GD merit list gets prepared based on the performance of the candidates in the written exam and subsequent stages of the recruitment process. The candidates who get shortlisted in the merit list proceed to the next stage of the selection process.