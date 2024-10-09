SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration process to end soon- check exam date, instructions, more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC GD Constable 2025 Registration to close soon

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon end the registration procedure for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination,2025. Candidates who are interested in applying for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2024 can do so before October 14. No applications after the due date will be entertained. Candidates have been advised not to wait for the last date to avoid the possibility of a rush on account of the heavy load on the website during the closing days. The applications can be submitted at the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in. The last date for fee submission is October 15.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 39,481 vacancies in a variety of positions, including GD constable, CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau.

The official notice reads, 'It is hereby reiterated in the interest of the candidates of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025 that they should submit their Online Application Form much before the closing date i.e., 14.10.2024 and not wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of rush on account of heavy load on the website during the closing days. Candidates are further cautioned that no extension of the last date for submission of the Online Application Form shall be granted under any circumstances.'

What is the application correction, and exam date?

After the closure of online registrations, the commission will open a correction window for SSC GD 2025, which will remain available from November 5 to 7. The commission has scheduled the recruitment exam for January- February 2025. However, the exact exam schedule will be intimated to the candidates in due course. The Computer-Based Examination (CBE) will be conducted by the Commission in English, Hindi and 13 Regional Languages viz. Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

While submitting the online application forms, the candidate will have to indicate the centres in the Online Application Form where he/ she desires to take the Computer-Based Examination. A candidate has to give options for three centres, in the order of priority, within the same Region. No request for a change of centre will be considered later under any circumstances. Hence, the candidates should the centres carefully and indicate the same correctly in their Online Application Form. Candidates can check the SSC GD exam centre list 2025 in the detailed notification PDF available on the official website.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2025: How many vacancies will be filled?

This drive is being done to recruit 39481 vacancies, of which, 15094 vacancies are for Male candidates and the remaining 3869 are for female candidates. Candidates can check the post segregation on the official website.