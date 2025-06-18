SSC GD Constable 2025 Result OUT, 3.9 lakh qualified for PET/PST: Check cut off, merit list PDF SSC GD Constable 2025 Result has been announced by the Staff Selection Commission. All those who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards by visiting the official website of SSC - ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the SSC GD Constable 2025 results. All those who took the Constable Recruitment 2025 can download their results by visiting the official website - ssc.gov.in. The commission has published the results along with the state-wise cut-off marks and merit list. As per the results, total of 3,53,818 male candidates and 40,209 female candidates have been shortlisted for the physical endurance test.

This year, the Staff Selection Commission conducted Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025 from February 4 to 25 in the Computer-Based Mode, wherein a total of 25, 21,839 candidates appeared. The merit list of shortlisted candidates has been uploaded on the official website. The merit list contains rank, names and roll numbers of the candidates shortlisted for the next round, Physical Test- PET/ PST.

How to download SSC GD Constable 2025 Result?

Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.gov.in.

Click on 'result'.

Click on the notification link that reads 'Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025 - LIST OF FEMALE CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR PET/PST (List-I/II)'.

A PDF containing the roll numbers of selected candidates will appear on screen.

Download and save SSC GD Constable 2025 Result for future reference.

SSC GD Constable 2025 Result: Minimum qualifying cut off marks for PET/PST

i. UR: 30%

ii. OBC/ EWS: 25%

iii. All other categories (SC, ST, ESM): 20%

When will SSC GD Constable PET/PST be conducted?

The commission will soon communicate the physical test dates in due course. The admit cards for the shortlisted candidates will be issued by the CRPF on the official website- rect.crpf.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.