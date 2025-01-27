SSC GD admit card 2024 to be out soon, here's notice on exam city, hall ticket schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC GD admit card 2024 to be out soon

SSC GD admit card 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the admit cards for constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025. Candidates who applied for the SSC GD 2024 exam can download their hall tickets from the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The commission has released a notification regarding the Constable (GD) exam date, city and admit card release dates. According to the official notification, the exam dates were shared through the candidate login module on January 26.

When can I download SSC GD exam city and admit card?

According to the official notice, the candidates can check their city details for the SSC GD exam 2025 before 10 days of the exam. The admit cards for the same will be released four days before each shift of the exam. Candidates can download their admit cards through the official regional SSC websites. The list is available at ssc.gov.in.

The official notice reads, ''For illustration purpose a candidate whose examination is scheduled on 10.02.2025, city will be made available on 01.02.2025 and Admission Certificate cum Commission Copy will be made live on 06.02.2025. However, all candidates can find their scheduled examination dates from 26.01.2025. Candidates are advised to check the status of their Admission Certificate cum Commission Copy accordingly.

The commission will conduct the computer-based test for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025 on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 39,481 vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR), and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).