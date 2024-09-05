SSC GD 2025 Notification expected to be out today at ssc.gov.in - details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC GD Constable 2025 notification is likely to be released today, September 5.

SSC GD 2025 Notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release the GD constable recruitment notification today, September 5. Once the notification is out, the candidates will be able to check the registration dates, eligibility, selection criteria, and other details.

As per the calendar, the SSC GD 2025 exam will be conducted in January or February next year. However, the exact date of the exam will be cleared after the release of the official notification. Candidates who are preparing to appear in the constable and rifleman recruitment exam next year are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.

In 2024, the commission notified over 40,000 vacancies for the constable positions. We can expect a similar or exceeded number this year. This recruitment will fill the vacancies of Constable GD and Rifleman GD in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) such as Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles (AR).

How to apply?

The candidates will be able to register themselves for the exam through the online portal of the Staff Selection Commission. For the ease of candidates, we have provided easy steps to make this procedure easier.