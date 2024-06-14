SSC GD Constable 2024 results soon; post-wise number of vacancies out, check here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC GD 2024 Constable results soon

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the result of the Constable General Duty (GD) exam for Constable (General Duty) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles exam soon. Once released, candidates will be able to access and check their results from the official website, ssc.gov.in. The candidates who will qualify for the computer-based examination will have to appear for the Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), medical examination, and then document verification. The official dates for the examination results have not been announced by the authority yet. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for any new updates on the same.

This year, the examination was conducted from February 20 to March 7 in a computer-based examination. However, many candidates reported technical glitches during the examination which led to the re-examination which was conducted on March 30. The provisional answer key was released on April 3 and the objection window to raise objection against any answer key was open till April 10.

SSC GD 2024: Steps to check the results

Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to check and download their results, once released.

- Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.

- On the homepage, click on the tab 'Result'.

- Click on the link 'SSC GD Result 2024'.

- A PDF file including the selected candidates and their roll numbers will be displayed on the screen.

- Carefully check the roll number, name, and qualifying status.

- Save and download the pdf file for future reference.

Before publishing the results, the commission has released a list of revised vacancy numbers. As per the latest announcement by SSC, a total of 46,617 posts will be filled through this recruitment process. The force-wise vacancies are mentioned below:-

BSF: 12076 vacancies

CISF: 13632 vacancies

CRPF: 9410 vacancies

SSB: 1926 vacancies

ITBP: 6287 vacancies

AR: 2990 vacancies

SSF: 296 vacancies

Earlier, approximately, 26,146 vacancies were announced in the official notification released on November 24. Now, the commission has added 20,471 more vacancies, totaling 46,617 for BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, and SSF forces.