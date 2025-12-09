SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key 2025 out at ssc.gov.in; know how to raise objections SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key 2025: The SSC CHSL tier one answer key objection window will remain open till December 11, the candidates who wish to raise objection on answer key can do so on the official website- ssc.gov.in. The SSC CHSL tier one answer key objection fee is Rs 50 per question.

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier one answer key 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the CHSL tier one exam 2025 can check and download the answer key on the official website- ssc.gov.in. The SSC CHSL tier one exam was held from November 12 to 30, 2025.

"The representations/ challenges against the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from December 8 (6 PM) to 11 (06:00 PM) on payment of Rs.50/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6 PM on December 11 will not be entertained under any circumstances. Further, representation/ challenges submitted in any other mode will not be entertained," SSC notification mentioned.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download SSC CHSL tier one answer key 2025. To download SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key, candidates need to visit the official website- ssc.gov.in and click on tier one answer key PDF link. SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key 2025 PDF and take a print out.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key 2025: How to download at ssc.gov.in

Visit the official website- ssc.gov.in

Click on SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key 2025 PDF link

SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to raise objections on SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key 2025

Visit the official website- ssc.gov.in

Click on SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key 2025 objection window link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supporting document PDF

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save it and take a hard copy out of it.

After reviewing the objections received on answer key, SSC will release the CHSL tier one final answer key and result. SSC CHSL tier one final answer key and result once released, will be available on the official website- ssc.gov.in.

For details on SSC CHSL tier one exam 2025, please visit the official website- ssc.gov.in.