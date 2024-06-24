SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit card 2024 released for North Eastern Region, link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit card 2024 out

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2024: The Staff Selection Commission has released the admit cards for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL) 2024. All those who applied for the aforesaid exam within the North Eastern Region can download their hall tickets using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

This year, SSC CHSL 2024 tier 1 is scheduled to take place from July 1 to 11. The admit cards have been uploaded to the official website. Candidates can check their exam centre, exam date, and other details on their admit cards. Candidates can download SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit card 2024 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit card 2024?

Visit the official respective website of SSC - ssc.gov.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter your essential details such as registration number, date of birth and others

SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit card 2024 for future reference

The admit cards for other regions will be released subsequently on their respective websites. It will be compulsory for the students to carry their SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit card 2024 to their exam centre along with their photo identity proof. Candidates can directly access the SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit card 2024 download link by scrolling down.

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2024 direct download link

SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam pattern

SSC CHSL Tier 1 2024 will contain a total of 100 objective-type and multiple-choice questions. It will be divided into four parts. Part 1 will be bas.ed on English Language, Part 2 will be on general intelligence, part 3 on quantitative aptitude (basic arithmetic skill), and part 4 on general awareness.