SSC CHSL self-slot selection process 2025 begins at ssc.gov.in; know how to apply

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL) tier one exam self-slot selection process for candidates has started, the candidates who wish to apply for self-selection process can do it on the official website- ssc.gov.in. SSC has introduced self-slot selection process for candidates to extend the facility of choosing the examination city, date and shift as per their choice.

For availing this facility, the candidates will have to login into the candidate portal and exercise their choice for city (out of 3 choices submitted at the time of application), date and shift. SSC CHSL tier one exam 2025 is scheduled to commence on November 12, 2025.

SSC CHSL tier one exam 2025: How to apply for self-slot selection

Visit the SSC portal- ssc.gov.in

Login with your credentials

Slots on various dates and shifts will be shown as per availability

Now choose accordingly and click on submit

Save it and take a print out to be used for further references.

"In case, while exercising the options, if all the slots in the 3 cities opted earlier have already been filled up, the candidate will further be given a list of optional cities to choose any one where slots are available and on the best effort basis, the commission will slot the candidate for that city, without any specific choice for date and shift," SSC notification mentioned.

SSC CHSL tier one exam 2026 admit card: How to download at ssc.gov.in

SSC CHSL tier one exam 2026 admit card will be released three to four days before the exam. SSC CHSL tier one hall ticket will be available for download by November 8, the candidates who wish to download hall ticket can do it on the official website- ssc.gov.in.

To download SSC CHSL tier one admit card 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- ssc.gov.in and click on CHSL tier one hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. SSC CHSL tier one hall ticket 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save SSC CHSL hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

For details on SSC CHSL tier one exam 2025, please visit the official website- ssc.gov.in.