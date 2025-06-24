SSC CHSL Recruitment 2025: Registration begins for over 3,000 vacancies, check how to apply, fee, more SSC CHSL Recruitment 2025 registration window has been activated. Candidates who wish to appear for CHSL 2025 exam can submit their application forms by visiting the official website - ssc.gov.in.

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the registration procedure for recruitment to the various posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA), Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO) through Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2025 exam. Candidates who are eligible to apply for the vacant positions can submit their application forms by visiting the official website- ssc.gov.in. According to the official notification, the last date for submitting the online application form is July 18. The last date for making online fee payment is July 19. The application correction window will be active from July 23 to 24.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit over 3,000 vacancies in multiple departments. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in Tier 1, Section I, Section II and Section III of the Tier-II Exam. Candidates are advised to check eligibility, how to apply, the fee, and other details before submitting their online applications.

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.gov.in. Navigate to the 'SSC CHSL registration' online link. It will redirect you to the login window. Now, you need to register yourself by providing basic details. On successful registration, proceed with the application form. Upload documents, pay the application fee, and submit. Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Application Fee

Fee payable: Rs 100/- (Rs one hundred only) Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM): No Fee

Direct link to apply online

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Lower Division Clerk LDC /Junior Secretariat Assistant JSA: 10+2 Intermediate Exam in Any Recognized Board in India. Postal Assistant PA / Sorting Assistant: 10+2 Intermediate Exam in Any Recognized Board in India. Data Entry Operators (DEOs): 10+2 Intermediate Exam in Any Recognized Board in India.

How many vacancies will be recruited through SSC CHSL 2025 Exam?

There are approximately 3131 tentative vacancies. However, the firm number of vacancies will be determined in due course. Updated vacancies, if any, along with post-wise & category-wise vacancies will be made available on the website of the Commission.