SSC CHSL 2024 Tier 2 exam dates announced at ssc.gov.in - check complete schedule

SSC CHSL 2024 tier 2 exam dates have been announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates can check the exam schedule by visiting the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in. Check exam date, and other information here.

SSC CHSL 2024 exam dates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam schedule of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 (Tier-II). All those who have qualified in the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam can download the exam schedule for tier 2 by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in.

As per the official announcement, the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 (Tier-II) will be conducted on November 18 at various exam centres. The candidates will be able to download SSC CHSL 2024 admit cards from the official website. The details for the same will be shared on the official website. The candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website of SSC for latest updates. 

SSC CHSL 2024 exam pattern

SSC CGL Tier-2 exam will be conducted in 2 phases – Paper 1, and Paper 2. Paper 1 is compulsory for all posts. Paper-II for candidates who apply for the posts of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. The duration of paper 1 will be 2 hours 30 minutes while paper 2 will be of 2 hours. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based test format, consisting of three sections with two modules each.

Session

Subject

Number of

Questions

Maximum Marks

Session-I

(2 hours

and 15

minutes)

Section-I:

Module-I: Mathematical Abilities

Module II: Reasoning and General Intelligence.

30

30

60*3

Section-II:

Module-I: English

Language and Comprehension

Module II: General Awareness

40

20

60*3

Section-III:

Module-I: Computer Knowledge Module

15

15*3

Session-II

Section-III:

Module-II: Skill Test/ Typing Test Module

Part A: Skill Test for DEOs in

Department/ Ministry

-

Part B: Skill Test for DEOs

except in Department/ Ministry

-

Part C: Typing Test for LDC/ JSA

-

 

 

