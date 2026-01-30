SSC CGL tier 2 answer key 2026 at ssc.gov.in soon; how to download SSC CGL tier 2 answer key 2026: The candidates can check and download SSC CGL tier two exam answer key on the official website- ssc.gov.in, once released. Know how to raise objections.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGL) tier two exam answer key soon. The candidates can check and download SSC CGL tier two exam answer key on the official website- ssc.gov.in. They can also raise objections on SSC CGL tier two answer key on the official portal- ssc.gov.in.

SSC CGL tier two exam was held on January 18 and 19, 2026. The candidates can follow these steps to check and download SSC CGL tier 2 answer key PDF. To check and download SSC CGL tier two answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal- ssc.gov.in and click on SSC CGL tier two answer key PDF link. SSC CGL tier two answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save SSC CGL tier two answer key PDF and take a print out.

How to raise objections on SSC CGL tier two answer key 2026

The candidates can follow these steps to raise objections on SSC CGL tier two answer key. To raise objections, candidates need to visit the official website- ssc.gov.in and click on answer key objection window link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. Choose questions you wish to raise objections, and submit answers, supported documents. Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit. Save SSC CGL tier one answer key PDF and take a print out.

After reviewing the objections received on answer key, SSC will release the CGL tier two result. SSC CGL tier two result once released, will be available on the official portal- ssc.gov.in.

For details on SSC CGL tier two exam 2025, please visit the official website- ssc.gov.in.