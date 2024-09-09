SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2024 begins today: Check do's and don'ts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2024 begins today, September 9

SSC CGL Exam 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the exam process for recruitment to the various posts through Combined Graduation Level Exam 2024. The commission has successfully completed the first shift. The second shift will now start at 11.45 am and conclude at 12.45 pm, the third will start at 3.30 pm and conclude at 3.30 pm, and the fourth will start at 5.15 pm and conclude at 6.15 pm.

The candidates appearing in the exam are advised to check their timings through their SSC CGL admit card. Candidates are advised to reach their exam venue at the designated reporting time; late arrivals may not be permitted to enter the exam hall. Candidates are advised to follow the given guidelines, or else they will be debarred from appearing in the exam.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2024: Do's and Don'ts

- Admit Card: Candidates are advised to carry a printed copy of their admit card at the exam centre.

- Photographs: Candidates are advised to carry at least two recent passport size photographs.

- Electronic Gadgets: Candidates are not permitted to carry any electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, headphones, scanners, calculators, or storage devices inside the exam hall.

- Textual Materials: No textual materials such as books, pen, paper notes, or magazines are allowed

- Carry a photo ID: Candidates are required to bring at least one of the following forms of photo identification.

Aadhaar Card

Voter ID

Driving License

Passport

PAN Card

Service ID issued by Central/State Governments or PSUs

ID Card issued by a University/College/School

Ex-Serviceman Discharge Book from the Ministry of Defense

Any other government-issued photo ID

The commission has scheduled the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier I Examination 2024 from September 9 to 26, with four daily. Candidates are advised to adhere to the provided guidelines while appearing for the exam. Otherwise, they can be debarred from appearing in the exam.

