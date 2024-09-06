SSC CGL 2024 admit card released for all regions; direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CGL 2024 admit cards have been released for all regions.

SSC CGL 2024 admit card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Graduate Level 2024 exams for all its regions. Candidates who applied for the SSC CGL Exam 2024 within the exam centres available in Madhya Pradesh, Central, Western, Northwestern, Northeastern, Northern, Karnataka Kerala, and Eastern regions can download their call letters from their respective official website.

The commission will conduct SSC CGL 2024 exam from September 9 to 26. Candidates can download their call letters using their registration number, date of birth and other details. Candidates can directly access the SSC CGL 2024 admit card download link by clicking on the links provided in the table.

Download Region-wise SSC CGL 2024 Tier 1 admit card