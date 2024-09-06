SSC CGL 2024 admit card released for all regions; direct link here

SSC CGL 2024 admit card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Graduate Level 2024 exams for all its regions. Candidates who applied for the SSC CGL Exam 2024 within the exam centres available in Madhya Pradesh, Central, Western, Northwestern, Northeastern, Northern, Karnataka Kerala, and Eastern regions can download their call letters from their respective official website.
The commission will conduct SSC CGL 2024 exam from September 9 to 26. Candidates can download their call letters using their registration number, date of birth and other details. Candidates can directly access the SSC CGL 2024 admit card download link by clicking on the links provided in the table.
Download Region-wise SSC CGL 2024 Tier 1 admit card
|Regions
|SSC CGL 2024 Tier 1 admit card
|Central Region
|SSC CR CGL 2024 Tier 1 admit card download
|Northern Region
|SSC NR CGL Tier 1 admit card download
|SSC Eastern Region
|SSC ER CGL 2024 Tier 1 admit card download
|SSC North Western Sub Region
|SSC NWR Tier 1 admit card download
|SSC KKR Region
|SSC KKR CGL 2024 Tier 1 admit card download
|SSC North East Region
|SSC NER Tier 1 admit card download
|SSC Western Region
|SSC WR Tier 1 admit card download
|SSC Southern Region
|SSC SR Tier 1 admit card download
|SSC Madhya Pradesh Region
|SSC MPR Tier 1 admit card download
Details on call letters
Candidates are advised to check the following details on their admit cards. In case of discrepancies, they may contact the official authorities for rectification.
- Name
- Roll number
- Exam date and time
- Photo and signature
- Exam center address
- Reporting time
- Exam day guidelines
Candidates appearing in the above-mentioned exam are advised to bring their SSC CGL admit card 2024 along with valid ID proof on the day of the examination. Candidates who fail to carry the admit card will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.