SSC CGL Tier 1 answer key 2024 released at ssc.gov.in, raise objections if any

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL 2024) provisional answer key for Tier 1. All those who appeared in the SSC CGL 2024 exam can download it by visiting the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in.

SSC CGL Tier 1 2024 exam was conducted from September 9 to 26 at various exam centres. The response sheets along with the tentative Answer Keys are now available and the same can be accessed through the website of the Commission. Candidates can log in using their Registration Number and Password during the period specified.

Objections to be submitted online

In case of any objection against the SSC CGL 2024 tier 1 answer keys, candidates can raise objections by paying an amount of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. The online window will remain available from October 03, 2024 (6.00 PM) to October 06, 2024 (6.00 PM). Representations received after 6.00 PM on October 6, 2024 will not

be entertained under any circumstances. Candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit.

How to download SSC CGL Tier 1 answer key 2024?

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in

Click on login

Enter your login credentials such as registration number, and password

SSC CGL Tier 1 answer key 2024 will appear on the screen

In case of any error, object by paying the specified amount

Download and save it for future reference

