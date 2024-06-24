SSC CGL Recruitment 2024: Notification Released at ssc.gov.in, here's eligibility, how to apply, fee

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CGL 2024 Notification Released

SSC CGL 2024 Notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024. As per the notification, a total of 17, 727 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be done based on the candidate's performance in the prelims, mains, and interviews. A candidate who qualifies in the prelims exam will be called for the main exam. Those who qualify in the main exam will be called for the interview round.

Candidates who have completed their degree from a recognized institute can apply for the same. The application window will remain open from June 24 to July 24. However, the last date for making online fee payments is July 25. No candidate will be allowed to apply online thereafter. As per the schedule, the correction window will open on August 10 and conclude on August 11.

This year, the SSC CGL 2024 Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted between September and October 2024. The candidate who qualifies in Tier 1 will be called for Tier 2 scheduled to take place in December 2024. Candidates can check qualifications, how to apply, the application fee, and other details below.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Junior Statistical Officer: Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University or Institute with at least 60% Marks in Mathematics at 12th standard level; or Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects at degree level.

Statistical Investigator Grade 2: Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects from a recognized University or Institute.

Research Assistant in National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and other posts: bachelor's Degree from a recognized University or Institute.

Age Limit - The age of the candidate should be between 18 to 32 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

How to apply?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply online.

Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Register yourself on OTR (one time registration)

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Fill out the application form carefully by providing category, nationality, identification mark, permanent address, present address.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee