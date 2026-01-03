SSC CGL, MTS, Constable (GD) exam dates 2026 released; check schedule SSC CGL, MTS, Constable (GD) exam dates 2026: The SSC CGL Tier II exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on January 18 and 19, 2026. The SSC MTS (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar exam will be held from February 4 onwards, Constable (GD) from February 23 onwards.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam dates for Combined Graduate Level Exam (Tier II), Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Exam 2026.

The SSC CGL Tier II exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on January 18 and 19, 2026. The SSC MTS (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar exam will be held from February 4 onwards, Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Exam is scheduled to be held from February 23 onwards.

SSC CGL Tier II Exam Schedule 2026

January 18- Skill Test (DEST)

January 19

Mathematical Abilities and Reasoning & General Intelligence

English Language & Comprehension and General Awareness

Computer Knowledge Test

Statistics.

SSC MTS (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam- February 4 onwards

SSC Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles- February 23 onwards.

SSC CGL, MTS, Constable (GD) exam schedule 2026: How to download at ssc.gov.in

Visit the official website- ssc.gov.in

Click on SSC CGL, MTS, Constable (GD) exam schedule 2026 PDF link

SSC CGL, MTS, Constable (GD) exam schedule 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save SSC CGL, MTS, Constable (GD) exam schedule 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on SSC CGL, MTS, Constable (GD) exam 2026, please visit the official website- ssc.gov.in.