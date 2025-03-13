SSC CGL final result 2025 announced - check roll number wise merit list, cut off marks SSC CGL final result 2025 has been announced by the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their results from the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in.

SSC CGL Final Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the final results for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2025. Candidates who appeared for the SSC CGL 2025 exam can download their scorecards using their registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login page.

The commission declared the result of Tier 1 of the CGL Exam 2025 on December 5. Subsequently, Tier II of the examination was conducted in Computer-Based Mode on January 18, 19, 20, and 31. Those who were shortlisted in the second round were called for the third phase exam.

"In accordance with Notice No. HQ-C11018/1/2024-C-1 dated 22.02.2025 and 27.02.2025 from the Commission, only those candidates who submitted their option cum preference online have been considered for final selection. Therefore, candidates who submitted their preference online and also qualified in Section I + Section II for the evaluation of Section III have been considered for the further selection process," the notice states.

The results have now been uploaded to the official SSC website. Along with the SSC CGL final result 2025, the cut-off marks for candidates have also been announced.

According to the results, 18,174 candidates have been provisionally selected for appointment. The commission has withheld the final results of 1,267 candidates, and 253 candidates have been rejected, debarred, or their eligibility canceled for the Tier II SSC CGL 2024 examination. Their results have not been processed.

How to Download SSC CGL Final Result 2025?

Candidates can download the SSC CGL final result 2025 by following the simple steps outlined below.

Visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

Navigate to the link for the 'SSC CGL Final Result 2025.'

3. You will be redirected to the login page where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth, and other details.

SSC CGL final result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download the SSC CGL final result 2025 and save it for future reference.

SSC CGL Final Result 2025 - Cut-Off Marks