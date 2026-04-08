The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the round one allocation list (FRTA) for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, 2025. The candidates can check and download SSC CGL round one allocation list (FRTA) on the official website - ssc.gov.in.
SSC CGL 2025 round one allocation list released at ssc.gov.in; check cut offs, details
SSC CGL 2025 round one allocation list: The candidates can check and download SSC CGL round one allocation list (FRTA) on the official website - ssc.gov.in.
New Delhi:
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