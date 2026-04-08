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SSC CGL 2025 round one allocation list released at ssc.gov.in; check cut offs, details

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

SSC CGL 2025 round one allocation list: The candidates can check and download SSC CGL round one allocation list (FRTA) on the official website - ssc.gov.in.

Download SSC CGL round one allocation list at ssc.gov.in.
Download SSC CGL round one allocation list at ssc.gov.in. Image Source : ssc.gov.in
New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the round one allocation list (FRTA) for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, 2025. The candidates can check and download SSC CGL round one allocation list (FRTA) on the official website - ssc.gov.in.  

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