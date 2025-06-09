SSC CGL 2025 notification to be released today, check eligibility, how to apply, fee, and other details SSC CGL 2025 notification will be released today, June 9. All those who are seeking a government job can submit their application form by visiting the official website - ssc.gov.in. Check eligibility, how to apply, fee, and other details.

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the combined graduate level (CGL) 2025 notification. All those who want to apply for the CGL 2025 exam can submit their online applications through the online mode by visiting the official website of SSC - ssc.gov.in. According to the annual calendar, the SSC CGL 2025 registration window will open today, on June 9, and conclude on July 4, 2025.

The written examination is scheduled to be held from August 13 to August 30, 2025 at various exam centres for recruitment to the various posts of Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. The exam will be conducted in two phases: Tier 1 and Tier 2.

Tier 1 will have Objective Type, Multiple choice questions, which will be set in English and Hindi languages, except for English Comprehension. There will be negative marking also for answering incorrectly. 0.50 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. The tier 1 exam will comprise 100 questions and a maximum of 200 marks. The duration of the exam is two hours.

SSC CGL 2025: How to apply?

Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.gov.in.

Navigate to the link to the 'SSC CGL 2025' flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Register yourself by providing essential details.

On successful registration procedure, proceed with the application form.

Fill out your details, upload documents, pay the application fee and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

SSC CGL 2025 application fee: Rs 100/- (Candidates can pay the fee online via BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit cards.) Notably, there will be no fee for women, candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation.