SSC CGL 2024 Tier 1 admit card out for CR, ER, and KKR; direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC CGL 2024 Tier 1 admit card out

SSC CGL 2024 Tier 1 admit card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the tier 1 admit card for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024. Candidates who applied for the SSC CGL recruitment 2024 exam can download their call letters from the respective official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

The commission will conduct the SSC CGL Tier 1 2024 exam from September 9 to 24. The admit cards for the same have been uploaded to the regional official websites of SSC. Candidates can download the SSC CGL 2024 Tier 1 admit card by clicking on the below links given in the table.

Download Region-wise SSC CGL 2024 Tier 1 admit card

How to download SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2024?

Visit the regional official website of SSC

Navigate the link to the SSC CGL 2024 Tier 1 admit card

It will redirect you to the login window

Enter your login credentials

SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card will appear on the screen

Download SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card and save it for future reference

Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to download their call letters and take a printout of them. They must carry their call letters along with an identity proof on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without an admit card. Candidates are also advised to read all the instructions mentioned on the admit card before appearing for the exam.