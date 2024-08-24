Saturday, August 24, 2024
     
SSC CGL 2024 Tier 1 admit card out for CR, ER, and KKR; direct link here

SSC CGL 2024 Tier 1 admit card has been released by the Staff Selection Commission on its regional official websites of Central Railway, Eastern Railway, and Kerala Karnataka Region. Candidates can download call letters from their respective official websites.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: August 24, 2024 16:32 IST
SSC CGL 2024 Tier 1 admit card out
Image Source : FILE SSC CGL 2024 Tier 1 admit card out

SSC CGL 2024 Tier 1 admit card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the tier 1 admit card for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024. Candidates who applied for the SSC CGL recruitment 2024 exam can download their call letters from the respective official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

The commission will conduct the SSC CGL Tier 1 2024 exam from September 9 to 24. The admit cards for the same have been uploaded to the regional official websites of SSC. Candidates can download the SSC CGL 2024 Tier 1 admit card by clicking on the below links given in the table. 

Download Region-wise SSC CGL 2024 Tier 1 admit card 

Regions SSC CGL 2024 Tier 1 admit card 
Central Region SSC CR CGL 2024 Tier 1 admit card download
Northern Region Link to be out soon
SSC Eastern Region SSC ER CGL 2024 Tier 1 admit card download
SSC North Western Sub Region Link to be out soon
SSC KKR Region SSC KKR CGL 2024 Tier 1 admit card download
SSC North East Region Link to be out soon
SSC Western Region Link to be out soon
SSC Southern Region Link to be out soon
SSC Madhya Pradesh Region Link to be out soon

How to download SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2024?

  • Visit the regional official website of SSC
  • Navigate the link to the SSC CGL 2024 Tier 1 admit card
  • It will redirect you to the login window
  • Enter your login credentials 
  • SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card will appear on the screen
  • Download SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card and save it for future reference

 Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to download their call letters and take a printout of them. They must carry their call letters along with an identity proof on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without an admit card. Candidates are also advised to read all the instructions mentioned on the admit card before appearing for the exam.

