Assam Police Constable PET results 2025 announced, direct link here Assam Police Constable PET results 2025 have been announced by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB). Candidates who took to the constable recruitment exam can download their results by visiting the official website, slprbassam.in.

Candidates who have qualified for the Assam Police Constable PET results in 2025 can proceed to the next recruitment exam, which includes a written test. The date and time of the next exam will be communicated in due course. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of SLPRB for more details.

Assam Police Constable PET results 2025: How to download?

Visit the official website, slprbassam.in.

Click on 'results' section.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your credentials, and submit.

Assam Police Constable PET results 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save Assam Police Constable PET results 2025 for future reference.

Assam Police Constable PET results 2025: Cut Off Marks

With Assam Police Constable PET results 2025, the exam authority has released the category-wise and post-wise cut-off marks for the constable recruitment 2025 exam. Candidates can check cut-off marks in the mentioned table.

For 654 posts of Driver Constable in Assam Police as per advertisement issued vide No. SLPRB/REC/DRIVER CONSTABLE/649/2023/60 dated 06-10-2023.

Post Name: Driver Constable (Assam Police)

Caste/Quota Cut Off UR 30.92 OBC/MOBC 27.02 SC 26.10 STP 29.04 STH 21.13 Tea_Tribes & Adivasi Communities 21.94

For 2 posts of Constable (Dispatch Rider) and 2 posts of Constable (Messenger) in APRO as per advertisement issued vide No. SLPRB/REC/CONSTABLE/APRO/664/2023/30 dated 06-10-2023.

Post Name: Constable (Dispatch Rider)

Caste/Quota Cut Off UR 32.96 OBC/MOBC 31.24

Post Name: Constable (Messenger)

Caste/Quota Cut Off UR 31.07 OBC/MOBC 30.45

For 3 posts of Constable (Driver), 9 posts of Constable (Dispatch Rider), 2 posts of Constable (Handymen), and 14 posts of Constable (Messenger) in APRO as per advertisement issued vide No. SLPRB/REC/CONST.ETC./APRO&F&ES/612/2022/110 dated 07-02-2023.

Post Name: Constable (Driver)

Caste/Quota Cut Off UR 31.57 OBC/MOBC 26.98 STP 28.98

Post Name: Constable (Dispatch Rider)

Caste/Quota Cut Off UR 29.38 OBC/MOBC 26.70 SC 25.49 STP 28.81

Post Name: Constable (Handymen)

Caste/Quota Cut Off SC 23.92

Post Name: Constable (Messenger)

Caste/Quota Cut Off UR 27.62 OBC/MOBC 26.22 SC 20.74

What's next?

Those who have qualified PET are eligible to appear in the written test. Assam Police Constable CBT 2025 will consist of 100 multiple-choice type questions to be answered on an OMR answer sheet. For each correct answer, the candidates will get a half mark. Questions will be of the level of class IX and X . Total marks for the Written Test will be 50. There will be no negative marking.