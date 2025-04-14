SLPRB Assam Police Constable Answer Key 2025 out, raise objections if any SLPRB Assam Police Constable Answer Key 2025 has been released by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB). Candidates can download their provisional answer keys along with question booklets from the official website of SLPRB, slprbassam.in. Check details here.

SLPRB Assam Police Constable Answer Key 2025: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the answer key for recruitment to the post of Constable Recruitment 2025. Candidates who appeared in the SLPRB Assam Police Constable Exam 2025 for the posts of Constable (UB & AB) and equivalent posts in Assam Police and other Departments can download the provisional answer keys from the official website, slprbassam.in.

SLPRB Assam Police Constable Exam 2025 was conducted on April 6 to fill 4903 vacancies, across various posts. The board has uploaded all 4 sets of Question papers along with the Answer Keys on the official website. Candidates can download their provisional answer keys and evaluate their marks. In case of any errors, they can raise objections through online mode. The facility to raise objections against SLPRB Assam Police Constable Answer Key 2025 will remain available from April 14 to 21. The candidates can obtain the scanned copy of their OMR Answer sheets on payment of Rs. 50/- (Rupees Fifty only). Upon receipt of the application with payment, the concerned Candidate will receive an SMS on his/her registered mobile within the next one week of receiving the application. After receipt of SMS, the applicant can download the scanned copy of his/her OMR Answer sheet by logging in to the SLPRB website.

How to download SLPRB Assam Police Constable Answer Key 2025?

Visit the official website of SLPRB, slprbassam.in.

Click on 'Assam Police Constable Answer Key 2025' flashing under recruitment notice.

Click on the respective set of SLPRB Assam Police Constable Answer Key.

A PDF will appear on the screen.

Check answers and save it for future reference

In case of any objection, candidates can log in to the objection window by entering their credentials.

SLPRB Assam Police Constable Answer Key 2025

SLPRB Assam Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Objection Link

Objection Fee

To raise objections against the SLPRB Assam Police Constable Answer Key, the candidates are required to pay an amount of Rs. 500/- per question by logging-in to SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in) Objection must be supplemented with proper justification and any objection without justification will be treated as null and void. If the justification for challenging a particular Answer key is found valid by the expert Committee constituted to examine the challenges, then the amount of Rs. 500/- will be refunded to the source from where the amount was paid.