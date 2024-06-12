School teachers in Bihar failing to attend mandatory training not to get an annual increment, details here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY School teachers in Bihar won't get annual salary increment skipping mandatory training

In a significant move to enhance the quality of education, the Bihar government announced on Tuesday that school teachers who fail to attend compulsory in-service residential training by June 30 will forfeit their eligibility for the next annual salary increment. The decision underscores the state's commitment to continuous professional development for educators.

The directive came from S Siddhartha, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department, who issued a letter to all District Education Officers (DEOs) instructing them to ensure compliance. The letter emphasized the importance of the training program, stating that around 6 lakh government teachers have already participated since June 30, 2024. However, a substantial number of teachers remain non-compliant despite repeated reminders.

"If they fail to attend the training program before June 30, 2024, they will not be entitled to the next annual increment on their salaries," the letter warned. This measure aims to enforce attendance and ensure that teachers' skills and knowledge are continuously updated.

Halt on Transfer Orders

In conjunction with the training mandate, the Education Department has halted fresh transfer orders for school teachers until the posting process for 1.87 lakh newly recruited 'Exclusive Teachers' is finalized. These 'Exclusive Teachers' are Panchayat or 'Niyojit' teachers who have passed competency tests and now hold the status of regular government employees.

Importance of Training

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is responsible for organizing the residential training programs. There are currently 78 centers across the state that facilitate the training sessions which targets both experienced and newly appointed teachers. A senior official from the department, speaking anonymously, highlighted the program's significance by saying- "The in-service residential training for teachers is important to refresh their knowledge and keep it up to the mark. The objective of SCERT is to organize pre-service and in-service training of teachers, develop and disseminate innovative educational techniques and practices among them."

Ensuring Compliance

DEOs are directed to identify teachers who have not yet attended the compulsory training within their jurisdictions and ensure their participation by June 30, this year. This approach is intended to cover all the gaps and ensure uniform professional development among the teachers. The government's strategy of mandating training and freezing transfers until new teacher postings are complete reflects a comprehensive approach to educational reform. By investing in the professional growth of teachers and maintaining stability in school staffing, the state aims to uplift the education sector and betterment of the state’s student population.

This initiative highlights the effort of the Bihar government to enhance the quality of education, ensuring that all the teachers in the state are well-equipped with the latest skills and knowledge.

(With Inputs from PTI)