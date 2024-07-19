Friday, July 19, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jobs
  4. SBI SO Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for 1,040 vacancies at sbi.co.in; apply NOW!

SBI SO Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for 1,040 vacancies at sbi.co.in; apply NOW!

SBI SO Recruitment 2024 online applications have been started today, July 19. All those who wish to work in the banking sector have a huge opportunity to grab in the State Bank of India. A total of 1,040 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: July 19, 2024 12:35 IST
SBI SO Recruitment 2024 registration begins
Image Source : FILE SBI SO Recruitment 2024 registration begins
SBI SO Recruitment 2024: The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the online registration window for recruitment to the psot of Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO) in various departments. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their online application forms for SBI SO 2024 at the official website, sbi.co.in. The notification for the same was released on July 18.
 
This recruitment drive is being done to recruit a total of 1,040 Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO) vacancies in the department. The facility for the submission of online applications will remain available till August 8. Candidates are advised to read the details such as vacancy break up, eligibility criteria, how to apply, application fee and other details related to the recruitment process before submitting online applications. 

Important dates:

  • Online application dates: July 19 to August 8
  • Last date for payment of application fee: August 8

Vacancy Details

  • Central Research Team (Product Lead)- 2 Posts
  • Central Research Team (Support)- 2 Posts
  • Project Development Manager (Technology)- 1 Posts
  • Project Development Manager (Business)- 2 Posts
  • Relationship Manager- 273 Posts
  • VP Wealth - 600 Posts
  • Relationship Manager Team Lead- 32 Posts
  • Regional Head -6 Posts
  • Investment Specialist- 56 Posts
  • Investment Officer- 49 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  • Central Research Team (Product Lead): MBA/PGDM/PGDBM from Government recognized University or Institution or CA/CFA.
  • Central Research Team (Support): Graduate/Post-Graduate in Commerce/Finance/Economics/Management/Mathematics/Statistics from Government recognized University or Institution
  • Project Development Manager (Technology): MBA/MMS/PGDM/ME/M.Tech./BE/B.Tech./PGDBM
  • Project Development Manager (Business): MBA/PGDM/PGDBM
  • Relationship Manager/VP Wealth/Relationship Manager - Team Lead/Regional Head: Graduate
  • Investment Specialist/Investment Officer: MBA/PGDM/PGDBM from recognized College/University or CA/CFA

Selection Criteria

The selection process involves shortlisting and interview-cum-CTC negotiations.

How to apply?

  • Visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in
  • Click on the 'careers' section available on the homepage
  • Now, navigate to 'SBI SO Recruitment 2024 notification'
  • Now, click on 'apply online'
  • A window will appear on the screen
  • Now, click on 'new registration' tab
  • Fill out the form carefully
  • On successful registration, proceed with the application process
  • Upload documents, pay application fee, and 'submit'
  • Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Details of documents to be uploaded

  • Recent Photograph (.jpg / .jpeg)
  • Signature duly scanned (legible) (.jpg / .jpeg)
  • Detailed Resume (PDF)
  • ID Proof (PDF)
  • Proof of Date of Birth (PDF)
  • Experience certificates (PDF)
  • PWD Certificate (wherever applicable) (PDF)
  • Caste Certificate (wherever applicable) (PDF)
  • Others (latest Form-16, current salary slip etc.) (In case of multiple certificates are to be uploaded, please scan all in one PDF file up to the size of 500KB & upload)

Application Fee

Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) are 750/- for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates. Candidates from SC/ ST/ PWD categories will not have to pay any amount. The payment can be made by using a Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen.
 
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jobs News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement