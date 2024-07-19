SBI SO Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for 1,040 vacancies at sbi.co.in; apply NOW!

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SBI SO Recruitment 2024 registration begins

SBI SO Recruitment 2024: The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the online registration window for recruitment to the psot of Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO) in various departments. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their online application forms for SBI SO 2024 at the official website, sbi.co.in. The notification for the same was released on July 18.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit a total of 1,040 Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO) vacancies in the department. The facility for the submission of online applications will remain available till August 8. Candidates are advised to read the details such as vacancy break up, eligibility criteria, how to apply, application fee and other details related to the recruitment process before submitting online applications.

Important dates:

Online application dates: July 19 to August 8

Last date for payment of application fee: August 8

Vacancy Details

Central Research Team (Product Lead)- 2 Posts

Central Research Team (Support)- 2 Posts

Project Development Manager (Technology)- 1 Posts

Project Development Manager (Business)- 2 Posts

Relationship Manager- 273 Posts

VP Wealth - 600 Posts

Relationship Manager Team Lead- 32 Posts

Regional Head -6 Posts

Investment Specialist- 56 Posts

Investment Officer- 49 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Central Research Team (Product Lead): MBA/PGDM/PGDBM from Government recognized University or Institution or CA/CFA.

Central Research Team (Support): Graduate/Post-Graduate in Commerce/Finance/Economics/Management/Mathematics/Statistics from Government recognized University or Institution

Project Development Manager (Technology): MBA/MMS/PGDM/ME/M.Tech./BE/B.Tech./PGDBM

Project Development Manager (Business): MBA/PGDM/PGDBM

Relationship Manager/VP Wealth/Relationship Manager - Team Lead/Regional Head: Graduate

Investment Specialist/Investment Officer: MBA/PGDM/PGDBM from recognized College/University or CA/CFA

Selection Criteria

The selection process involves shortlisting and interview-cum-CTC negotiations.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in

Click on the 'careers' section available on the homepage

Now, navigate to 'SBI SO Recruitment 2024 notification'

Now, click on 'apply online'

A window will appear on the screen

Now, click on 'new registration' tab

Fill out the form carefully

On successful registration, proceed with the application process

Upload documents, pay application fee, and 'submit'

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Details of documents to be uploaded

Recent Photograph (.jpg / .jpeg)

Signature duly scanned (legible) (.jpg / .jpeg)

Detailed Resume (PDF)

ID Proof (PDF)

Proof of Date of Birth (PDF)

Experience certificates (PDF)

PWD Certificate (wherever applicable) (PDF)

Caste Certificate (wherever applicable) (PDF)

Others (latest Form-16, current salary slip etc.) (In case of multiple certificates are to be uploaded, please scan all in one PDF file up to the size of 500KB & upload)

Application Fee

Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) are 750/- for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates. Candidates from SC/ ST/ PWD categories will not have to pay any amount. The payment can be made by using a Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen.