SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for 1,511 vacancies, apply online at sbi.co.in

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the online application procedure for recruitment to the Specialist Cadre Officers Post. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in. The last date for submitting the online application is October 04, 2024. No candidate will be allowed to apply after the due date.

This recruitment drive aims to recruit 1,511 vacancies for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer posts. The selection of the candidates will be on the basis of shortlisting and Interviews. Candidates are advised to check vacancies, qualifications, and other details about the recruitment procedure below.

Vacancy Details

Deputy Manager (Systems) – Project Management & Delivery: 187 posts

Deputy Manager (Systems) – Infra Support & Cloud Operations: 412 posts

Deputy Manager (Systems) – Networking Operations: 80 posts

Deputy Manager (Systems) – IT Architect: 27 posts

Deputy Manager (Systems) – Information Security: 7 posts

Assistant Manager (System): 784 posts

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Deputy Manager/Assistant Manager: B. Tech/B.E./ MCA or equivalent/M.Tech / M.Sc. in relevant subject from a recognized university. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.

Age Limit:

Deputy Manager: 25 to 35 years

Assistant Manager (System): 21 to 30 years

How to apply?

Visit the official website of SBI, https://bank.sbi/web/careers/current-openings

Navigate the link to the online application

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to generate credentials

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Direct link to apply online

Application Fee

General/EWS/OBC - Rs. 750/-

SC/ ST /PwBD- no fees

Documents to be uploaded