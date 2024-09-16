SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for 1,511 vacancies, apply online at sbi.co.in

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the online application procedure for recruitment to the Specialist Cadre Officers Post. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in. The last date for submitting the online application is October 04, 2024. No candidate will be allowed to apply after the due date.
This recruitment drive aims to recruit 1,511 vacancies for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer posts. The selection of the candidates will be on the basis of shortlisting and Interviews. Candidates are advised to check vacancies, qualifications, and other details about the recruitment procedure below.
Vacancy Details
- Deputy Manager (Systems) – Project Management & Delivery: 187 posts
- Deputy Manager (Systems) – Infra Support & Cloud Operations: 412 posts
- Deputy Manager (Systems) – Networking Operations: 80 posts
- Deputy Manager (Systems) – IT Architect: 27 posts
- Deputy Manager (Systems) – Information Security: 7 posts
- Assistant Manager (System): 784 posts
- Assistant Manager (System) - 14 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Deputy Manager/Assistant Manager: B. Tech/B.E./ MCA or equivalent/M.Tech / M.Sc. in relevant subject from a recognized university. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.
Age Limit:
- Deputy Manager: 25 to 35 years
- Assistant Manager (System): 21 to 30 years
How to apply?
- Visit the official website of SBI, https://bank.sbi/web/careers/current-openings
- Navigate the link to the online application
- It will redirect you to a new window where you need to generate credentials
- On successful registration, proceed with the application form
- Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
Application Fee
- General/EWS/OBC - Rs. 750/-
- SC/ ST /PwBD- no fees
Documents to be uploaded
- Recent Photograph
- Signature
- Brief Resume (PDF)
- ID Proof (PDF)
- Proof of Date of Birth (PDF)
- Educational Certificates: Relevant Mark-Sheets/ Degree
- Certificate (PDF)
- Experience certificates (PDF)
- Caste Certificate / EWS Certificate (if applicable) (PDF)
- PwBD Certificate (if applicable) (PDF)
- Preferred qualification / Certification (if any) (PDF)
- Form-16/Offer Letter/Latest Salary slip from current employer (PDF)