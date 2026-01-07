SBI Clerk Mains scorecard 2025 at sbi.co.in; how to download SBI Clerk Mains scorecard 2025: SBI Clerk Mains scorecard 2025 link is sbi.co.in, know how to download SBI Clerk Mains scorecard 2025 PDF.

The State Bank of India (SBI) Clerk Mains scorecard 2025 link is sbi.co.in, the candidates can check and download SBI Clerk Mains scorecard 2025 on the official portal- sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk Mains exam was earlier held on November 21.

To download SBI Clerk Mains scorecard, candidates need to visit the official website- sbi.co.in and click on SBI Clerk Mains scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. SBI Clerk Mains scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save SBI Clerk Mains scorecard PDF and take a print out.

SBI Clerk Mains scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, rank, other details.

How to know shift-wise marks of SBI Clerk Mains

SBI Clerk Mains unofficial answer key is available for download on various portals. To download SBI Clerk Mains unofficial answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the private portal and click on SBI Clerk Mains unofficial answer key PDF link. SBI Clerk Mains unofficial answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save SBI Clerk Mains unofficial answer key PDF and take a print out.

The candidates can check shift-wise marks of SBI Clerk Mains through the unofficial answer key available on various portals.

For details on SBI Clerk Mains exam result 2025, the candidates can visit the official website- sbi.co.in.