SBI Clerk Mains Result Date 2025: Check tentative SBI Clerk Mains result date and link SBI Clerk Mains Result Date 2025: The candidates who had appeared for SBI Clerk Mains exam 2025 can check the result on the official website- sbi.co.in. Know how to download SBI Clerk Mains scorecard PDF.

New Delhi:

The State Bank of India (SBI) Clerk Mains exam result 2025 is likely to be out by December-end. The candidates who had appeared for SBI Clerk Mains exam 2025 can check the result on the official website- sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk Main exam was held on November 21.

The candidates can follow these steps to check SBI Clerk Mains result 2025. To download SBI Clerk Mains scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- sbi.co.in and click on SBI Clerk Mains scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. SBI Clerk Mains scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save SBI Clerk Mains scorecard PDF and take a print out.

SBI Clerk Mains scorecard 2025 PDF: How to download at sbi.co.in

Visit the official website- sbi.co.in

Click on SBI Clerk Mains scorecard 2025 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

SBI Clerk Mains scorecard 2025 will be available for download

Save SBI Clerk Mains scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

SBI Clerk Mains analysis 2025

SBI Clerk Mains was reviewed as moderately difficult. Section-wise the Reasoning Ability & Computer Knowledge section was analysed as moderate, Quantitative Aptitude- moderate, English Language- easy, General/Financial Awareness- easy.

How to download SBI Clerk Mains unofficial answer key

SBI Clerk Mains unofficial answer key is available for download on various portals. To download SBI Clerk Mains unofficial answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the private portal and click on SBI Clerk Mains unofficial answer key PDF link. SBI Clerk Mains unofficial answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save SBI Clerk Mains unofficial answer key PDF and take a print out.

How to know shift-wise marks of SBI Clerk Mains

The candidates can check shift-wise marks of SBI Clerk Mains through the unofficial answer key available on various portals.

The SBI Clerk recruitment drive is being held to fill 6,589 vacancies. For details on SBI Clerk Mains exam 2025, please visit the official website- sbi.co.in.

