SBI Clerk Mains result 2025 out at sbi.co.in; 5,783 candidates shortlisted for next round

New Delhi:

The State Bank of India (SBI) Clerk Mains result for Junior associate positions has been declared, the candidates can check the Clerk Mains result 2025 on the official website - sbi.co.in. A total of 5,783 candidates got shortlisted for the next round. SBI Clerk Mains exam was earlier held on November 21.

The candidates can check and download the qualified candidates list PDF on the official website - sbi.co.in. To download SBI Clerk Mains qualified candidates list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - sbi.co.in and click on qualified candidates list PDF. SBI Clerk Mains qualified candidates list PDF will appear on the screen for download, save it and take a print out.

Visit the official website - sbi.co.in

Click on SBI Clerk Mains qualified candidates list PDF

SBI Clerk Mains qualified candidates list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save SBI Clerk Mains qualified candidates list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

As per the result notification, the scorecard with link to download response sheet along with answer key will be made available from March 10 onwards. The candidates can follow these steps to download SBI Clerk Mains scorecard PDF.

To download SBI Clerk Mains scorecard, candidates need to visit the official website- sbi.co.in and click on SBI Clerk Mains scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. SBI Clerk Mains scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save SBI Clerk Mains scorecard PDF and take a print out.

SBI Clerk Mains scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, rank, other details.

What next

The qualified candidates in the SBI Clerk Mains exam 2026 will now have to appear for the Local Language Proficiency Test. This test is qualifying in nature and mandatory for final selection.

For details on SBI Clerk Mains exam 2025, please visit the official website - sbi.co.in.