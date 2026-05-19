SBI Apprentice Recruitment Notification 2026: Apply for 7150 posts at sbi.bank.in; check key details

New Delhi:

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released recruitment notification for the 7150 apprentice posts. The interested candidates who wish to apply for SBI apprentice posts can do so on the official websites - sbi.bank.in/web/careers/current-openings, www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in, other websites, as mentioned on the SBI recruitment notification. The last date to apply for SBI Apprentice recruitment is June 8, 2026.

The selection of a candidate will be based on the online computer based examination to be held in the month of October/ November 2026 and test of local language. The duration of the apprenticeship will be one year and candidates will be eligible for stipend of Rs 15,000 per month for the engagement period of one year.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: How to apply at sbi.bank.in/web/careers/current-openings

To apply for SBI Apprentice recruitment, candidates need to visit the official websites - sbi.bank.in/web/careers/current-openings, www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in and click on SBI Apprentice posts link. Fill the details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fees and click on submit. Save SBI Apprentice application form PDF and take a print out.

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through sbi.bank.in/web/careers/current-openings, www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

Go to the 'Current Openings’ portal and fill the application carefully

Review the data, upload documents and submit it

Pay the application fees through the payment gateway using debit card/credit card /internet banking

On successful completion of transaction, e-receipt and application form with fee details will be generated, which may be printed for record.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have completed graduation from a recognized university or institute.

Age Limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 28 years. The minimum age of the candidates should be 20 years.

The candidates belong to SC/ ST category will get age relaxation of 5 years, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) - 3 years, PwBD (UR) - 10 years, PwBD (OBC) - 13 years.

For details on age limit and relaxation, please visit the official websites - sbi.bank.in/web/careers/current-openings, www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.



Application fee: Candidates from General/ OBC/ EWS categories will have to pay Rs 300 as an application fee, whereas SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates are exempt from fee payment.

For details on SBI Apprentice recruitment, please visit the websites - sbi.bank.in/web/careers/current-openings, www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.