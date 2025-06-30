RSSB VDO Recruitment 2025: Registration begins, check how to apply, fee, exam date, and more RSSB VDO Recruitment 2025 registration process has started. All those who are willing to appear for the exam can submit their application forms by visiting the official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Check how to apply, the fee, exam date, and other details.

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has opened the registration window for the recruitment of Village Development Officers (VDOs) under the Panchayati Raj Department. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, on or before July 18, 2025. No applications will be accepted after the due date. This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 850 vacancies for Village Development Officers (VDOs), of which 683 posts are allocated to non-scheduled areas and 167 to scheduled areas.

How to apply for RSSB VDO Recruitment 2025?

Visit the official website of RSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the 'recruitment advertisement' section.

Click on the 'VDO Recruitment'.

Complete the One Time Registration (OTR) if not already done.

Log in using your SSO ID and password.

Fill out the application form by providing essential details.

Upload required documents, pay the application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the VDO Recruitment application form for future reference.

RSSB VDO Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

Candidates from the general category will have to pay Rs 600 as an application fee, while those from the non-creamy layer OBC, MBC, EWS, SC, and ST categories of Rajasthan will need to pay Rs 400. The same reduced fee applies to persons with disabilities. This payment can be done using e-Mitra kiosks, Common Service Centres (CSCs), net banking, or debit/credit cards.

RSSB VDO Recruitment 2025: Exam Date

The RSSB VDO Recruitment 2025 Exam is set for August 31, 2025, to be conducted offline (OMR-based). The Board may change the date or venue if needed. If multiple exam phases occur, scores will be normalized.