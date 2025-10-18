RSSB Rajasthan 4th grade answer key 2025 out at rsssb.rajasthan.gov.in; know how to raise objections RSSB 4th grade answer key 2025: The candidates who had appeared for the RSSB fourth grade answer key can check and download the answer key PDF on the official website- rsssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Know how to raise objections on answer key.

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the RSSB fourth grade answer key 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the RSSB fourth grade answer key can check and download the answer key PDF on the official website- rsssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSMSSB fourth grade exam was held on September 19, 20 and 21, 2025, and around 24.71 lakh candidates appeared.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download RSSB Rajasthan 4th grade answer key 2025. To download RSMSSB fourth grade exam answer key 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- rsssb.rajasthan.gov.in and click on answer key PDF link. RSSB Rajasthan 4th grade answer key 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSSB Rajasthan 4th grade answer key 2025 PDF and take a print out.

RSSB Rajasthan 4th grade answer key 2025: How to download at rsssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Visit the official website- rsssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on RSSB Rajasthan 4th grade answer key 2025 PDF link

RSSB Rajasthan 4th grade answer key 2025 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save RSSB Rajasthan 4th grade answer key 2025 PDF and take a print out.

RSSB Rajasthan 4th grade answer key 2025 at rsssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Know how to raise objections

Visit the official website- rsssb.rajasthan.gov.in Click on RSSB Rajasthan 4th grade answer key 2025 objection window link Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth Choose questions you wish to raise objections Pay RSSB 4th grade answer key objection window fee Click on submit Save RSSB Rajasthan 4th grade answer key 2025 PDF and take a print out.

After reviewing the objections received on RSSB 4th grade answer key 2025, RSMSSB will release the RSSB Rajasthan 4th grade final answer key and result. RSSB 4th grade final answer key and result once released, will be available on the official website- rsssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

For details on RSSB Rajasthan 4th grade exam 2025, please check the official website- rsssb.rajasthan.gov.in.