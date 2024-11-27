RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2024 notification released: 1,111 vacancies notified, apply online from tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RSMSSB JE notification 2024 out

RSMSSB JE notification 2024 released: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the notification for joint recruitment of Junior Engineers at various state government departments. According to the official schedule, the registration-cum-application window will open tomorrow, November 28, and close at 11:59 pm on December 27.

This recruitment drive is to fill 1,111 Junior Engineer vacancies in various departments. Candidates can check the vacancy breakdown, how to apply, fee, and other details below.

RSMSSB JE notification 2024: Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer (Non TSP): 970 Posts

Junior Engineer (TSP): 141 Posts

RSMSSB JE notification 2024: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have a diploma in the relevant engineering from a recognized board. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for latest updates.

Age Limit- 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Salary

The shortlisted candidates will get Rs 33,800 per month.

Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the written exam, professional knowledge test, and interview. Those who pass the written test will be called for further recruitment.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'RSMSSB JE online application'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide all essential details to register yourself

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application, and fee

Download and save the application form for future reference

Application Fee