RRC, Northern Railway invites applications for 4,096 apprentice posts; apply online from August 16

RRC, Northern Railway Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Cell, Northern Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the various posts of apprenticeships in different trades. All those candidates seeking jobs in the railway department have a huge opportunity to apply for apprentice posts under the Apprentices Act 1961 for imparting training at various Divisions/Units/Workshops. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications from August 16 to September 16.
This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4,096 vacancies of apprentices at various divisions/units and workshops. The selection of the candidates will be done through a screening and scrutiny of the application. There will be no written test of viva.
Vacancy Details (Cluster-wise)
Total number of vacancies - 4,096
- Lucknow (LKO) - 1607 Posts
- Ambala (UMB) - 494 Posts
- C&W POH W/S jagadhari Yamuna Nagar- 420 Posts
- Moradabad MB - 16 Posts
- Delhi DLI - 919 Posts
- Firozpur- 459 Posts
- CWM/ASR- 125 Posts
- NHRQ/NDLS P Branch- 134 Posts
Educational Qualification: 10th pass candidates with ITI/NCVT certificate are eligible to apply
Age Limit - The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on 16.09.2024. Upper age limit is relaxable by 05 years in case SC/ST candidates, 3 years in case of OBC candidates. For Persons with Disability, upper age limit is relaxed by 10 years. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.
Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of merit prepared taking the average of the percentage marks obtained by the candidate in both Matriculation/SSC/10th (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) & ITI examination giving equal weight age to both. The merit list will be out in November 2024. The exact date of releasing results will be announced in due course.
How to apply?
Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website of RRC, NR. The applications can be filled by following the easy steps given below.
- Click on the link that reads, 'Engagement of Act apprentice' online application
- Now, click on candidate's registration
- Provide all basic details to register yourself
- On successful registration, proceed with the application form
- Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
Application Fee
Candidates are required to pay an online application fee of Rs. 100.- as an online application fee. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwBD/Women categories are not required to pay any amount of application fee.