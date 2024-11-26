RRB releases important notice for aspirants appearing in railway recruitment exams, read details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RRB releases important notice for malpractices in exam

RRB Recruitment 2024 exam: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released an important notice for the candidates who are appearing in the recruitment exams. The notice is regarding the irregularities/malpractices in the examinations conducted by RRBs.

Through this notice, the board has warned aspirants and stakeholders who share recruitment exam-related content on social media platforms. The board has stated that if any person is caught engaged in such activites, they will be considered to have committed serious misconduct & will be debarred/disqualified from the exam.

What was said in the notice?

The official notice reads, ''The Railway Recruitment Board has time & again brought to the notice of candidates and other stakeholders that anyone found to be disclosing, publishing, reproducing, transmitting, storing or facilitating transmission & storage of test contents in any form of any information therein in whole or part thereof or by any means i.e. verbal or written, electronic or mechanical or taking away the rough papers supplied in the exam centre or found to be in unauthorized possession of test content will be considered as serious misconduct & will be debarred/disqualified from the exam.

Action can be taken against those involved

The notice further states that RRB has found some people indulging in the above activities on social media platforms such as YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. Disciplinary and legal action will be taken against such persons as per the rules and if necessary, these cases can be reported to the police. For more related information, candidates have been advised to visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board. Candidates can read the full notice by clicking on the link given below.