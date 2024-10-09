RRB NTPC recruitment 2024: Registration deadline extended, check new date, application procedure and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RRB NTPC recruitment 2024 registration last date extended

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have extended the last date of registration for the Non-Technical Popular Categories NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment. Those candidates who are interested in this Railway RRB RRB NTPC recruitment 2024 and have not yet submitted their applications can now do so before October 27. Earlier, the last date was set for October 20. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms before the closure of the application window.

RRB NTPC recruitment 2024: What are new dates?

After the closure of the application window, Candidates applying for RRB NTPC 2024 undergraduate posts, will be able to deposit their application between October 28 and 29 and the edit window will open from October 30 to November 6.

For Graduate posts, the fee payment window will be available from October 21 to 22, and the edit window will be from October 23 to 30.

RRB NTPC recruitment 2024: Registration Fee

When submitting the RRB NTPC recruitment 2024 application forms, the candidates will have to pay the registration fee. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, Female, PwBD, transgender, ex-serviceman, minorities, and Economical Backward Classes will have to pay Rs. 250 as an application fee and other category candidates will have to pay Rs. 500.

RRB NTPC recruitment 2024: How to apply?

Visit the official website of RRB

Navigate the link to the online application

A link will appear on the screen

Register yourself by providing basic details

On successful registration, log in using the generated credentials

Fill out the application form, upload documents, pay the application fee and submit

Take a printout of the RRB NTPC recruitment 2024 application form for future reference

RRB NTPC recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit a total of 11,558 vacancies, of which, 3,445 positions are for undergraduate-level posts and 8,113 vacancies are for graduate-level positions.