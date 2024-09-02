RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024 notification soon - Eligibility, how to apply, more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024 Notification Released

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024 Notification: The Railway Recruitment Board is expected to soon release the notification for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), one of the most anticipated recruitments. The RRB NTPC notification will be available on the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board and in the employment newspaper. Registration will be done on the RRB Online website at rrbapply.gov.in. The officials have not announced the dates yet.

A brief notice is circulating, stating that a total of 11,558 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. According to the notice, the application process for CEN 05/2024 will start on 15 September and continue until 13 October 2024, while the application process for CEN 06/2024 will be from 21 September to 20 October 2024. Additionally, the notice claims that the notification will be released under CEN 05/2024 for Graduate Posts and CEN 06/2024 for Undergraduate Posts. Candidates seeking government jobs in the railway department are advised to wait for the official notification as the notifice circulating on social platforms could be fake.

Vacancy Details (Expected)

For CEN 05/2024 (Graduate Posts)

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor - 1,736 Posts

Station Master - 994 Posts

Goods Train Manager - 3,144 Posts

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist - 1,507 Posts

Senior Clerk cum Typist-732 Posts

For CEN 06/2024 (Undergraduate Posts)

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk - 2,022 Posts

Accounts clerk cum typist - 361 Posts

Junior clerk cum typist - 990 Posts

Trains clerk - 72 Posts

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

For details, candidates are required to refer to CEN No. 05/2024, & 06/2024 available on the official websites of RRBs.

Selection Criteria

The selection procedure involves various stages such as computer-based tests (CBT-1, and CBT-2), typing skill tests, document verification and medical exams.

How to apply?