RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Apply online for over 11,000 vacancies from September 14 - here's how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : PTI RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024 application process is to begin on September 14.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will start the registration procedure for recruitment to the various posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). As per the schedule, the registration procedure will begin on September 14 and will conclude on October 13.

A total of 11,558 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process, of which, 445 are for graduate posts and 8113 are for undergraduate posts. Earlier, the vacancies announced for the exam were 10884. Through this recruitment, the candidates will be selected for the post s of Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.

The selection procedure involves multiple stages including CBT-1, CBT-2, Skill Test, Document Verification, and Medical Test. Candidates are advised to check their qualifications, age criteria, and other details before submitting their application forms.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Graduates and undergraduates can apply.

Age Limit:

Graduate: 18 to 33 years

Undergraduate: 18 to 36 years

(Note: There will be age relaxation for the candidates who belong to the reserved category)

Salary

Undergraduates

Junior Clerk cum typists- Rs. 19,900/-

Account clerk cum typists- Rs. 19900/-

Trains Clerk- Rs. 19,900/-

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk- Rs. 21,700/-

Graduate posts

For Goods Train Manager- Rs. 29,200/-

For Chiefs commercial cum Ticket Supervisor- Rs. 35,400/-

For Senior Clerk Cum Typists- Rs. 29,200/-

For Junior Account Assistant cum Typist- Rs. 29,200/-

For Station Manager- Rs. 35,400/-

How to register?