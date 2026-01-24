Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Jobs
  3. RRB NTPC CBT 2 result 2025 out at RRB portals; know how to download merit list PDF

RRB NTPC CBT 2 result 2025 out at RRB portals; know how to download merit list PDF

RRB NTPC CBT 2 result 2025: The candidates who had appeared for NTPC CBT 2 can check the result on the RRB portals. Know how to download RRB NTPC CBT 2 merit list PDF.

Check RRB NTPC CBT 2 result 2025 at RRB portals.
Check RRB NTPC CBT 2 result 2025 at RRB portals. Image Source : rrbcdg.gov.in
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the  NTPC undergraduate (UG) results 2025 for computer based test (CBT 2). The candidates who had appeared for NTPC CBT 2 can check the result on the RRB portals. RRB NTPC CBT 2 was held on December 20. 

The candidates can check RRB NTPC CBT 2 result 2025 on the RRB portals. To download RRB NTPC CBT 2 scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the RRB portals and click on RB NTPC UG scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- registration number, date of birth. RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF will be available for download. Save RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

How to download RRB NTPC scorecard PDF 

  • Visit the RRB portals
  • Click on RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF link
  • Use registration number, date of birth as the required login credentials
  • RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF will be available for download
  • Save RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

RRB NTPC UG scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, rank, pass/ fail status, details.  

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025: Official websites to download scorecard PDF 

The qualified candidates in the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam will appear for Typing Skill Test (TST) and Document Verification (DV). 

For details on RRB NTPC CBT 2 result 2025, please visit the RRB portals. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs
RRB RRB NTPC
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\