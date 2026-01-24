RRB NTPC CBT 2 result 2025 out at RRB portals; know how to download merit list PDF

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the NTPC undergraduate (UG) results 2025 for computer based test (CBT 2). The candidates who had appeared for NTPC CBT 2 can check the result on the RRB portals. RRB NTPC CBT 2 was held on December 20.
The candidates can check RRB NTPC CBT 2 result 2025 on the RRB portals. To download RRB NTPC CBT 2 scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the RRB portals and click on RB NTPC UG scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- registration number, date of birth. RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF will be available for download. Save RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF and take a print out.
How to download RRB NTPC scorecard PDF
- Visit the RRB portals
- Click on RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF link
- Use registration number, date of birth as the required login credentials
- RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF will be available for download
- Save RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
RRB NTPC UG scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, rank, pass/ fail status, details.
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025: Official websites to download scorecard PDF
- RRB Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in
- RRB Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in
- RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in
- RRB Bhubaneswar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in
- RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in
- RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in
- RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in
- RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbgkp.gov.in
- RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
- RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in
- RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in
- RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in
- RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
- RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
- RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in
- RRB Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in
- RRB Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
- RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org
- RRB Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in.
The qualified candidates in the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam will appear for Typing Skill Test (TST) and Document Verification (DV).
For details on RRB NTPC CBT 2 result 2025, please visit the RRB portals.