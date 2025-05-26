RRB NTPC 2025 admit cards to be released on this date, check details RRB NTPC 2025 admit cards will be released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Candidates who applied for Railway Recruitment 2025 exam can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website of RRB. Check expected date of releasing hall tickets, how to download, and other details.

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to conduct the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 2025 recruitment exam from June 5 onwards. The admit cards for the same are scheduled to be released four days prior to the exam, i.e. June 1, 2025. Candidates who applied for RRB NTPC 2025 exam can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website of RRB.

According to the revised schedule released by RRB, the first phase of Graduate Level CBT (Computer-Based Test) will be conducted from June 5 to 24, 2025, at various exam centres. Earlier, this exam was set to be conducted for 15 days, which has now been extended by one more day. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded on the official website of RRB. Candidates will be able to download their admit card, exam city information, e-call letter and travel authority (if applicable) from the official website of the respective regional RRB by entering the user ID, password and captcha code.

RRB NTPC 2025 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website of RRB.

Navigate the link to the 'RRB NTPC 2025 admit card'.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your registration number, date of birth and other details.

RRB NTPC 2025 admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and save RRB NTPC 2025 admit card for future reference.

RRB NTPC 2025: Exam Pattern

RRB NTPC 2025 Exam comprises subjects such as General Awareness, Mathematics, and General Intelligence and Reasoning. The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for 90 minutes. PwBD candidates will get 30 minutes extra to complete the exam. Candidates must note that one-third of the marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. Candidates who clear the first stage of exam will be called for the next stage of the exam, which involves either a Typing Skill Test or Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBT 2), depending on the specific post applied for. This is followed by document verification and a medical exam. The selection of the candidate will be done based on merit, which will be determined on the candidate's overall performance in all recruitment stages.