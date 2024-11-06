RRB NTPC 2024 application correction window closes today - how to edit

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK RRB NTPC 2024 application correction window closes today, November 6.

RRB NTPC 2024 application correction: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will close the application correction window for the non-technical popular Categories. Candidates who wish to make the required changes in their submitted application forms can do so before the closure of the application window. The RRB NTPC 2024 application correction window will be closed on Wednesday, November 6. The window to make corrections on the application form was opened on October 30, 2024.

RRB NTPC 2024 registration window was closed on October 27 and the candidates were allowed to make the online fee payment from October 28 to 29. Candidates can make changes to their application forms by following the easy steps given below.

RRB NTPC 2024 registration: How to edit application form?

Visit the respective official website of RRB

Navigate the link to the 'RRB NTPC 2024 registration'

Enter your login credentials and click on 'submit'

Make changes to your application forms and save

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

RRB NTPC 2024 registration link

Over 11,000 vacancies to be filled for multiple posts

This drive aims to fill a total of 11,558 vacancies for multiple posts. The selection of the candidates will be done on multi-stage process - CBT-1, CBT-2, Skill Test, Document Verification, Medical Test. Those who qualify in the first phase of the exam will be called for further recruitment process.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Post-wise salary distribution

RRB NTPC Salary for Undergraduate Posts

Junior Clerk cum Typist: Rs 19,900 (Level-2)

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: Rs 19,900 (Level-2)

Trains Clerk: Rs 19,900 (Level-2)

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: Rs 21,700 (Level-3)

RRB NTPC Salary for Graduate Posts