RRB MI Recruitment 2025 notification released, 1,036 vacancies notified - apply from tomorrow

RRB MI Recruitment 2025 notification out

RRB MI Recruitment 2024 notification: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Teachers, Scientific Supervisor, Trained Graduate Teachers, Chief Law Assistant, Public Prosecutor, Physical Training Instructor and other posts under Ministerial and Isolated categories. Candidates who are interested in applying for the above-mentioned posts can do so from tomorrow onwards, January 7. The last date for submitting the online application is February 6, 2025. No application will be entertained after the due date. After that, the candidates will have an opportunity to rectify their application forms within a specified time period from February 9 to 18, 2025.

According to the official notification, this recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,036 vacancies in different departments. The vacancy breakup can be checked in this article. Candidates have been advised to check the official notification thoroughly before submitting their application forms.

RRB MI Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT): 338 Posts Primary Railway Teacher (PRT): 188 Posts Post Graduate Teachers (PGT): 187 Posts Junior Translator (Hindi): 130 Posts Scientific Supervisor (Ergonomics and Training): 3 Posts Chief Law Assistant: 54 Posts Public Prosecutor: 20 Posts Physical Training Instructor (English Medium): 18 Posts Scientific Assistant/ Training: 2 Posts Senior Publicity Inspector: 3 Posts Staff and Welfare Inspector: 59 Posts Librarian: 10 Posts Music Teacher (Female): 3 Posts Assistant Teacher (Female) (Junior School): 2 Posts Laboratory Assistant/ School: 7 Posts Lab Assistant Grade III (Chemist and Metallurgist): 12 Posts

What is the minimum qualification for RRB MI Recruitment 2025?

Candidates applying for the abovementioned posts should check the qualification requirements before submitting their application forms. Here are post-wise RRB MI Recruitment 2025 qualification details.

PGT - PG in relevant subject and B.Ed.

TGT - Graduation with B.Ed. and CTET qualified

Physical Training Instructor - Graduation in PT/B.P.Ed.

Junior Translator (Hindi) - Post Graduation in English/Hindi

Senior Publicity Inspector - Graduation and Diploma in Public Relations/Advertisement/Journalism/Mass Communication.

Staff and Welfare Inspector - Diploma in Labour or social welfare or labour laws/LLB/PG or MBA in HR

Laboratory Assistant - 12th passed with science and holding one year experience

Lab Assistant Grade 3 (Chemist and Metallurgist) - 12th with science and DMLT diploma certificate

What is the age limit?

The candidates applying for RRB MI Recruitment 2024 should be at least 18 years of age. The upper age limit varies post-wise. Candidates should ensure their age limit details before submitting application forms.

Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) - 18 to 48 years

Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) -18 to 48 years

Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) - 18 to 48 years

Junior Translator (Hindi) - 18 to 36 years

Senior Publicity Inspector -18 to 36 years

Staff and Welfare Inspector -18 to 33 years

Laboratory Assistant/ School - 18 to 48 years

Lab Assistant Grade III (Chemist and Metallurgist) - 18 to 33 years

What is the selection procedure?

The selection process may include CBT, Skill Tests, document verification and medical examination. The merit list will be prepared based on the candidate's overall performance in the above tests.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of RRBs

Navigate the link to the 'RRB MI Recruitment 2024 online application'

It will redirect you to a new page where you need select your RRB zone

You need to first register yourself before proceeding to the application form

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Fill out the application form

Upload documents, make payment if any and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to the General/OBC/EWS category have to pay Rs. 500/-, while the candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD/Women/Ex-Servicemen categories have to pay Rs. 250/-. The payment of the application fee can be done online through credit/debit/UPI/internet banking.