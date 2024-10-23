RRB JE 2024 application status out, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RRB JE Recruitment 2024 application status

RRB JE Recruitment 2024 application status: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the application status for the Junior Engineers (JE), Depot Material Superintendents (DMS), Chemical & Metallurgical Assistants (CMA), Chemical Supervisors (Research), Metallurgical Supervisors (Research) recruitment examination today, October 23. Candidates who applied for these posts can check their application status on the official web portal, rrbapply.gov.in.

The official notice reads, ''As per CEN No. 03/2024 issued on July 27, 2024, applications were invited for various posts of Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant, Chemical Supervisor (Research) and Metallurgical Supervisor (Research).''

''Scrutiny of applications has been completed and candidates can check their applications under provisionally accepted, provisionally accepted with conditions, and rejected with reasons by logging their credentials at rrbapply.gov.in. The link will be live from October 23,'' it further reads.

Candidates should note that the candidature of all accepted candidates is purely provisional and their candidature is liable to be cancelled at any stage of the recruitment process or thereafter, in case any discrepancy/deficiency/incorrect records or data found submitted by them in their application or any malpractice on the part of the candidates comes to the notice of RRB at any stage of the recruitment process.

Modification Facility available

The facility to modify the RRB JE 2024 application forms will remain available till October 30. Candidates can make changes to their application forms by paying the application fee through an online mode within the timeline. No candidate will be allowed to modify their application forms after the due date.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 7,951 vacancies, of which 17 are for the posts of Chemical Supervisor/Research and Metallurgical Supervisor/Research at RRB Gorakhpur, and the remaining 7,934 vacancies are for the posts of Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant under different RRBs.

Check RRB JE 2024 application status

RRB JE Recruitment 2024 exam date

According to the official schedule, the recruitment exam is scheduled for December 6 to 13. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.