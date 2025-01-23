RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: What is the crucial date to claim SC/ST/OBC/EWS status? | All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: The registration procedure for recruitment to the various positions of level 1 are underway. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website of RRBs. Candidates can submit their application forms by February 22, 2025. However, the last date for remitting the online application fee is February 24, 2025. The selected candidates will get a pay scale of Rs. 18,000/- along with other allowances.

Before submitting the online application forms, the aspirants are advised to download frequently asked questions released by the board and thoroughly read them before applying for CEN. No. 08/2024 (Various Posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix). The FAQs contain a total of 60 questions and answers regarding the application procedure, including the registration process, caste certificate validation, fee concession, documentation, and more. Let's know the essential details for submitting online application forms.

Q. What is the crucial date to claim SC/ST/OBC/EWS status?

Candidates seeking reservation based on SC/ST/OBC/EWS status must ensure that they possess the caste/ community certificate as on the closing date (22.02.2025) for submission of application of this CEN. During DV, such candidates should produce their original caste/community certificate (in prescribed format) valid as on the closing date for online submission of application.

Q. What is EBC?

EBC is ‘Economically Backward Class’. Economically Backward Class (EBC) candidates are those whose annual family income is less than Rs.50,000/- (or) holders of BPL Card or any other certificate issued by Central Government under are recognized poverty alleviation program (or) holders of Izzat MST issued by Railways. Candidates should not confuse Economically Backward Class with Other Backward Class and Extremely Backward Class.

Q. Are there reserved posts for EBC?

No. EBC candidates are eligible only for fee concession. There is no reservation of posts for EBC candidates.

Q. Who are all eligible for Fee Concession?

SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, female, transgender, Minorities and Economically Backward Class candidates are eligible for fee relaxation.

Q. Who should produce NOC at the time of Document Verification?

Ex-servicemen candidates who have already secured Civil employment, Serving Railway Employees (SRE) and serving employees in Central/State Government/Public Sector Undertakings should produce NOC at the time of DV.

Q. What all documents are to be uploaded in total?

All candidates have to upload their scanned photograph and scanned signature as per prescribed specifications SC/ST candidates have to upload Caste Certificate in order to avail Free Travel Pass.

Q. What should be size of the documents to be uploaded?

The caste certificate, in PDF format, should be less than 500 KB. Photographs, in jpeg format, should be between 50 KB to 100 KB. The scanned Signature, in jpeg format, should be between 30 KB to 50 KB. All dimensions are displayed in the ‘Upload Profile Documents’ page itself.

Q. How can I pay the fees?

The fees can be paid only ONLINE through Net banking or Credit Card or Debit Card or UPI services. Processing charges and GST as applicable are chargeable from the candidate in addition to the fees.