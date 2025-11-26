RRB Group D Exam 2025 begins tomorrow; exam centre guidelines, do's and don'ts explained RRB Group D Exam 2025: RRB will conduct Group D exam from Thursday, November 27. Check reporting time, exam centre guidelines.

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the Group D exam from Thursday, November 27. Over a crore candidates will appear for the RRB Group D exam which is scheduled to be held in three shifts; shift one from 7:30 am to 9 am, shift two from 11:15 am to 12:45 pm and shift three from 3:30 pm to 5 pm.

The candidates who will appear for the RRB Group D exam need to carry admit card at the exam centre and should report on time. The candidates who have not downloaded RRB Group D admit card can download it from the RRB portals.

RRB Group D Exam 2025: Guidelines to follow at exam centre

Admit card: The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the RRB Group D admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Reporting time: The candidates need to report at the exam centre half an hour to an hour before the exam. For the RRB Group D exam to begin at 7:30 am, the candidates should report by 7 am, for the 11:15 am shift, the candidates should report between 10 to 10:30 am, report by 3 pm for the 3:30 pm shift.

Adhere to restricted items policy: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

RRB Group D Exam 2025: Websites to download hall ticket

The RRB Group D recruitment drive is being held to fill 32,438 Level 1 posts under CEN 08/2024. For details on RRB Group D exam 2025, please visit the RRB websites.