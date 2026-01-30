Advertisement
RRB Group D admit card 2026 out for February 2, 3 exams; know how to download

RRB Group D admit card 2026: RRB Group D admit card 2026 is available for download on the RRB websites for February 2 and 3 exams 2026. Know how to download RRB group D admit card using login credentials.

Download RRB Group D admit card 2026 at RRB websites.
Download RRB Group D admit card 2026 at RRB websites. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Group D admit card 2026 for February 2 and 3 exams 2026. The candidates can check and download RRB Group D hall ticket 2026 PDF on the RRB websites. RRB Group D hall ticket login credentials are- application number, date of birth. 

The candidates can follow these steps to download the RRB Group D admit card 2025. To download RRB Group D hall ticket 2025, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on RRB Group D admit card 2025 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number and date of birth. RRB Group D admit card 2025 PDF will be available for download, save RRB Group D admit card PDF and take a print out.   

  • Visit the RRB websites 
  • Click on RRB Group D admit card 2025 PDF link 
  • Use application number and date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • RRB Group D admit card 2025 PDF will be available for download 
  • Save RRB Group D hall ticket 2025 PDF and take a print out.  

RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2025: RRB websites to download admit card 

RRB Group D Paper Pattern 

RRB Group D Computer-Based Test (CBT) is a 90-minute online exam with 100 multiple-choice questions. The questions will be mainly from four sections- General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, Mathematics, General Awareness & Current Affairs. 

The RRB Group D recruitment drive is being held to fill 32,438 Level 1 posts under CEN 08/2024. For details on RRB Group D exam 2025, please visit the RRB websites.      

RRB RRB Group D Admit Card
