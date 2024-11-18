RRB ALP 2024 intimation slip for November 28 exam expected today - When and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RRB ALP intimation slip for Nov 28 exam expected today

RRB ALP 2024 intimation slip: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to conduct the recruitment exams for the Assistant Loco Pilot 2024. According to the official schedule, the exam intimation slips are expected to be released today, November 18 for the November 28 exam. One out, the registered candidates can download their RRB ALP exam city intimation slips through the official websites of RRBs.

The board has scheduled the RRB ALP 2024 exam against the advertisement number 01/2024 for November 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29. Earlier, the board shared some dates for the release of the exam intimation slips. According to that, the intimation slips for the November 28 exam will be released today, November 18.

The official statement reads, ''For candidates with exam dates from 26.11.2024, 27.11.2024, 28.11.2024 and 29.11.2024, City Intimation Slip will be activated from 16th,17th,18th and 19th Nov 2024 respectively. SMS and Emails are being sent to candidates whose City Intimation Slip has been activated on their registered IDs used during filling the applications''.

When will RRB ALP 2024 admit cards be released?

The board will release RRB ALP 2024 admit cards four days before the exam date mentioned in the exam city information slips. The link to the RRB ALP 2024 admit cards will be accessible on the official website of RRBs.

RRB ALP 2024: How to download exam city slips?

Visit the official website of RRB

Navigate the link to the 'RRB ALP 2024 exam city slip'

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your registration number, date of birth and other details

RRB ALP 2024 admit cards will appear on the screen

Download and save RRB ALP 2024 admit cards for future reference

This recruitment drive is being filled to recruit 18,799 vacancies of Assistant Loco Pilots. Initially, there were only 5696 vacancies which were increased because of the “additional demand received from Zonal Railways.” Candidates have been advised to check the official website of RRB for the latest updates.